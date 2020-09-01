Eleven by Venus Williams

On-the-defense Sunscreen Spf 30

On-The-Defense Sunscreen SPF 30 This Product Is: a sheer mineral sunscreen Good For: all skin types and skin tones Why We Love It: EleVen by Venus WilliamsOn-The-Defense Sunscreen SPF 30 is a sheer mineral sunscreen that melts into skin, leaving a semi-matte, non-chalky finish. Formulated with 25% zinc oxide, On-The-Defense is the perfect daily sunscreen for all skin types and tones. It provides lightweight hydration and blends easily for effortless on-the-go application. This sunscreen is dermatologist-approved. EleVens unrivaled reef-safe formulas offer physical protection from UVA and UVB rays that are as kind to skin as they are to the planet, with packaging made from PCR and recyclable materials whenever possible. All products are made in collaboration with The Sunscreen CompanyTM, experts in mineral sunscreen formulation. With the strictest standards in beauty retail today, Credo has ensured the highest product integrity and ingredient authenticity. If your Eleven product is subjected to excessive heat or cold for brief periods of time, it will not impact the products overall efficacy, but it may result in a textural difference. Prolonged exposure to heat may cause a product to spoil or be less effective.