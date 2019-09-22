FunWorld

Peanut Butter And Jelly Adult Halloween Costume

$24.95

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Be the life and the laugh of the party with this fun Peanut Butter and Jelly Halloween Costume. This outrageous costume transforms you and your mate into two halves of a life-size peanut butter and jelly sandwich. This adult couple's Halloween costume includes a foam peanut butter on bread tunic and a foam jelly on bread tunic. It comes in adult unisex sizes in a cotton polyester blend. Just add your own shirts, pants and shoes to these easy-to-care-for costumes and you will be ready for the party.. Due to seasonal volume, please review shipping/delivery date options closely.