OPI

On Special Effect Press On Nails In Ask For A Raise

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Summary Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ Vegan Sustainable Packaging Brand As the #1 nail salon brand with the highest quality shades, artistry and innovation, OPI is pressing consumers up in iconic OPI shades, innovative effects, and nail art as a means of self expression on the go. These xPRESS/ON Special Effect reusable press-on nails can be worn for 14 continuous days.