United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
OPI
On Special Effect Press On Nails In Ask For A Raise
$13.99
At Ulta
Summary Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ Vegan Sustainable Packaging Brand As the #1 nail salon brand with the highest quality shades, artistry and innovation, OPI is pressing consumers up in iconic OPI shades, innovative effects, and nail art as a means of self expression on the go. These xPRESS/ON Special Effect reusable press-on nails can be worn for 14 continuous days.