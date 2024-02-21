Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Ouai
On My Ouai Kit
$38.00
$20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
The hair set that should actually make it through airport security.
Featured in 1 story
Last-Minute Beauty Gifts You Can't Miss
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Christophe Robin
Instant Volumizing Mist With Rosewater
$39.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Reverie
Mare Mediterranean Sea Mist
$34.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Ouai
Volume Spray
$12.00
from
Birchbox
BUY
DETAILS
Hush
Prism Airbrush Spray
$24.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Ouai
DETAILS
Ouai
Smooth Shampoo
$35.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Ouai
Volumizing Hair Spray
$32.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Ouai
Ouai Volumizing Hair Spray
$32.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Ouai
Ouai Volumizing Hair Spray
$32.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Hair Care
DETAILS
SEED PHYTONUTRIENTS
Volume Texture Spray
$26.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Oribe
Après Beach Wave And Shine Spray
$44.00
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
R & Co
R+co Moon Landing Anti-humidity Spray
$32.00
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
OGX
Moroccan Sea Salt Spray
$7.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Makeup
Beauty
7 Makeup Looks To Help You Stand Out At Your Graduation
It's finally time for graduation, and you've worked hard for this moment. You've endured late nights writing papers, 8 a.m. classes, and three-hour
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
MAC & Benefit Are Making It
So
Easy To Support Planned P...
With the Trump Administration and states like Alabama and Georgia never not proposing rules that could signal the end of abortion access in America as we
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
How To Look Like The Best Version Of Yourself On Your Wedding Day
You spent four months trying to nail down a wedding venue that feels like home (before eventually settling on your own backyard), then three more on the
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted