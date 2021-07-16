Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Gym Bag
Lululemon
On My Level Bag 19l
$148.00
$99.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lululemon
Power through your day with this cross-body bag. Add the removable shoulder strap when you want to take it hands-free.
Need a few alternatives?
WANDF
Foldable Nylon Gym Bag
BUY
$13.99
Amazon
Adidas
Diablo Small Duffel Bag
BUY
$18.00
$25.00
Amazon
Dalix
Signature Travel Or Gym Duffle Bag
BUY
$24.95
Amazon
Andi
The Andi Small Bag
BUY
$88.80
$148.00
Shopbop
More from Lululemon
Lululemon
On My Level Bag 19l
BUY
$99.00
$148.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Waterside Swim Bottomhigh Waist, Medium Coverage
BUY
$39.00
$68.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Waterside Swim Topc Cup
BUY
$39.00
$68.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Waterside One-pieceb/c Cups, Medium Coverage
BUY
$89.00
$128.00
Lululemon
More from Gym Bag
WANDF
Foldable Nylon Gym Bag
BUY
$13.99
Amazon
Adidas
Diablo Small Duffel Bag
BUY
$18.00
$25.00
Amazon
Dalix
Signature Travel Or Gym Duffle Bag
BUY
$24.95
Amazon
Andi
The Andi Small Bag
BUY
$88.80
$148.00
Shopbop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted