Bad Habit

Omzzz Acai Nightly Cleansing Balm

$22.00

Melt the day away with this calming cleansing balm. This multi-sensory formula transforms to a silky, soothing oil as you massage it into skin to dissolve stubborn makeup, sunscreen and impurities, leaving skin feeling soft and thoroughly cleansed. Superfruit acai berry delivers a nightly antioxidant boost while a blend of grapeseed oil, shea butter, and Vitamin E keep skin moisturized. Plus, lavender essential oil calms your mind for sweet dreams. 100% agreed this cleansing balm removed all makeup and impurities.* 100% agreed this cleansing balm effectively removed waterproof makeup.* 87% agreed this product rinsed off completely, with no oily, greasy residue or film left on the skin.* 100% agreed this product thoroughly cleansed the skin.* 97% agreed their skin felt soft and nourished after using.* 100% agreed this formula was gentle on the skin.* 94% agreed this formula was non-drying.* 97% agreed a little product went a long way.* 94% agreed their skin was left feeling fresh and clean.* 100% agreed they did not experience any irritation when using this product.* 90% agreed the aromatherapeutic scent was calming and relaxing.* *Based on a U.S. two-week consumer perception study of 31 participants. Directions: Massage onto dry skin in upward and outward tension-relieving motions while lavender calms your senses. Rinse thoroughly with warm water. Net Weight: 100mL