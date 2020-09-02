Omorovicza

Firming Body Oil

$79.00 $59.30

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Suitable for all skin types, Omorovicza Firming Body Oil will intensively hydrate your skin, whilst reducing the appearance of stretch marks. Designed to tone your skin and improve its elasticity, this nourishing oil boasts a delicate citrus scent to energise your senses. Gliding effortlessly over your skin, the luxurious formula will absorb quickly to leave your skin feeling smooth, soft and supple. It can also be used in small quantities on your hair to give it a lustrous, glossy finish. - L.M. Key Ingredients and Benefits: Plum almond oil restores suppleness, elasticity and tone Apricot kernel oil softens the skin Rice germ oil provides essential nutrients to the skin Vitamin E boosts the production of collagen and provides antioxidant defence against free radicals Essential oils of sage, chamomile, rosemary and rose geranium balance and soothe the skin Hydro Mineral Transference™ delivers minerals deep into the skin to leave it firmer, more supple and younger-looking Directions for Use: Apply a small amount to your hands and massage over your body in circular motions Alternatively, run a small amount through your hair