Samsonite

Omni Pc Hardside Luggage, 3-piece Set

$469.97 $224.00

Set includes 20" carry on (Meets carry-on size restrictions for those traveling domestically and looking to stay light) And 24"/28" spinners (Maximize your packing power and the ideal checked bags for longer trips) 10 year limited warranty: Samsonite products are rigorously tested to ensure our products meet stringent standards. This bag comes with a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship. Micro-diamond polycarbonate texture is extremely scratch-resistant, keeping cases beautiful trip after trip Side-mounted TSA locks act to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling Four, multi-directional oversized spinner wheels for effortless mobility, re-engineered lightweight Book opening case with mesh divider and cross straps in main compartment with a zipped modesty pocket Expansion to allow you to pack more items and compression keeps clothing neatly pressed Push-button locking handles provides easy maneuverability when extended out from the suitcase, and stores neatly inside when not in use Introducing a line built to take the harshest travel elements Omni PC combines scratch resistant textures with the lightest 100% polycarbonate construction, ensuring your luggage looks as great on the 100th trip as it does on the 1st. This lightweight line offers heavyweight protection riding on effortless 360 spinner wheels. Don't pull your case; let Omni PC roll comfortably beside you on your journey. Design includes expansion for added capacity when needed. TSA locks ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. Extremely lightweight and visually impactful, this collection takes 100% polycarbonate design to the next level. Hardside Care: To clean hardside luggage, we recommend using a gentle soap and warm water, rinsing well. If you would like to wax the case after cleaning, any good silicone-base automobile or furniture polish will preserve the luster and add resistance to the covering. We do NOT recommend, however, that you try