Dyson

Omni-glide

$749.00 $649.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dyson

All features Floats and manoeuvres around obstacles The articulating neck and four stabilising castors make it effortless to manoeuvre the Dyson Omni-glide™ vacuum around obstacles. Engineered for hard floors Both brush bars are covered in soft nylon to capture large debris, while black anti-static carbon fibre filaments simultaneously remove fine dust. Our brand new format Dyson technology, concentrated and rearranged in-line, allowing it to lie flat and clean into tight spaces.2 Transforms to a handheld in one click Quickly changes from a stick to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again. For speedy spot cleans or versatile home cleaning. Our first button-operated cordless vacuum We’ve removed the trigger, so you can swap hands easily while cleaning around obstacles. Wall dock The Dyson Omni-glide™ vacuum drops into the wall-mounted charging dock, ready for your next clean. Easy, hygienic emptying The straight, slim bin has a hygienic ejection mechanism with a rotary catch, to drive out dust in one smooth action. Click-in, energy-dense battery Four lithium-ion cells deliver up to 20 minutes of fade-free power.5 Click-in battery capability7 doubles your run time for longer cleans. Easy to wash, easy to maintain To remove dust build-up, you can wash the filter, Fluffy™ cleaner head roller and any tools without electronic components. Powered by a Dyson Hyperdymium™ motor Small and light. Spins at up to 105,000rpm to create powerful suction on hard floors. Compact and powerful cyclones Eight radial cyclones remove dust and dirt from the airflow. Five-stage filtration captures fine particles Whole machine filtration captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, and keeps it trapped in the bin.6