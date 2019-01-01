Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Storage & Organization
Ikea
Ombyte Storage Combination On Casters
$59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ikea
A robust cart on wheels with two sturdy wooden boxes and a lid. Perfect for moving, storage or as part of the home dcor. And if you need an extra coffee table, just lift off the top box.
Need a few alternatives?
Oliver Bonas
Tiger Ring Holder
$14.50
from
Oliver Bonas
BUY
World Market
Round Bookcase
$399.99
$239.99
from
World Market
BUY
AllModern
Chapple Geometric Bookcase
$368.90
$164.99
from
AllModern
BUY
Anthropologie
Lotus Leaning Storage Rack
$148.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Ikea
Ikea
Vimle Sofa, With Chaise, Gunnared Medium Gray
$899.00
from
Ikea
BUY
Ikea
Lappland Tv Storage Unit, Black-brown, 72x15 3/8x57 7/8 "
$149.00
from
Ikea
BUY
Ikea
Sundlandet Open Wardrobe, White, 31 1/8x17 3/8x73 5/8 "
$199.00
from
Ikea
BUY
Ikea
Talrika Deep Plate, Pack Of 4
£10.00
from
Ikea
BUY
More from Storage & Organization
Caboodles
Uo ‘90s Party Caboodle Set
$20.00
$14.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Dyson
Pure Cool Dp04 Purifying Fan
$449.99
$299.99
from
Dyson
BUY
Oliver Bonas
Tiger Ring Holder
$14.50
from
Oliver Bonas
BUY
Home Smile
Ceramic Aloe Ring Holder
$15.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted