Banana Republic

Ombré Sequin Cropped Sweater

$119.00 $59.50

Buy Now Review It

At Banana Republic

SOFT & SPARKLY: This unique yarn is specially spun for an ombré-style, space-dye effect with tiny sequins to catch the light., RELAXED FIT: Expertly cut for a loose, relaxed fit that’s still pulled together., CROPPED: Designed for wear with high-waisted styles., High crew-neck., Straight hem.