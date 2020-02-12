Knotty

Ombré Quilted Link Handle Crossbody Bag

$88.00

KNOTTY Ombré Faux Leather Quilted Link Handle Crossbody Bag, Main, color, PINK SIZE INFO 8"W x 5"H x 2"D. (Interior capacity: small.) 3 ½" strap drop. 1.0 lb. DETAILS & CARE Subtle shifts in tone catch the eye on this quilted crossbody bag detailed with gleaming golden hardware and a trio of resin links centering the carry chain. Magnetic-snap flap closure Top carry handle; removable, adjustable crossbody strap Interior zip pocket Water-repellent Synthetic Imported Item #5862768 Helpful info: Handbag Fit Guide Free Shipping & Returns See more Ombré Faux Leather Quilted Link Handle Crossbody Bag