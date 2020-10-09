Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Urban Outfitters
Ombre Patchwork Jumper
£56.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Ombre Patchwork Jumper
More from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Ombre Patchwork Jumper
£56.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Nicole Satin Tie Front Top
$59.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Leopard Table Lamp
$99.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
How To Be Vegan And Keep Your Friends By Annie Nichols
$19.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted