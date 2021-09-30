Tom Ford

Ombré Leather Eau De Parfum (50ml)

£102.00

Building on the untethered, tactile sensuality of the original scent, OMBRÉ LEATHER PARFUM intensifies the distinctly rich, luxurious leather signature with surprising new additions. Violet leaf absolute orpur breathes a powerful, intensely green air, giving way to the elegant, woody sensuality of cedarwood. Harvested before the monsoon season to produce an elevated extract, jasmine sambac absolute India orpur offers an intense, fruity floral facet recalling honeysuckle. Deep leathery and woody notes laced with green tobacco undercut the floralcy, stoking a creamy sensuality – while a double concentration of orris heart pulses beneath, releasing a captivating, addictive pull.