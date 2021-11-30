Lancôme

Ombre Hypnôse Stylo Shadow Stick Matte Metallics

$25.00

Lancôme Ombre Hypnose Stylo Shadow Stick Matte Metallics is a creamy eyeshadow stick & liner. Up to 24H, ultra-creamy, high pigment eye shadow sticks with a self-sharpener included. Features Lancôme Ombre Hypnose Stylo Shadow Stick Matte Metallics is a creamy eyeshadow stick & liner Up to 24H, ultra-creamy, high pigment eye shadow sticks with a self-sharpener included Get the hottest eye look for the Fall season in one, easy step Lancôme's Matte Metallic eyeshadow sticks is an on the go, easy to use shadow stick and eyeliner that will have everyone thinking you're a master with eye shadow Benefits Simply twist up the shadow stick and apply the ultra-creamy, and blendable waterproof formula all over the eye lid Mix and match with more shades to create more looks When the tip gets dull, un-screw the sharpener on the back to refine the point The Matte Metallic Stylos can also double as a waterproof eye liner Formulated Without Sulfates SLS & SLES Phthalates Parabens