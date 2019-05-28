Search
Products fromShopPlusDresses
Forever 21

Ombre High Neck Maxi Dress

$29.90
At Forever 21
A woven maxi dress featuring an allover multicolor ombre design, high neckline, tasseled self-tie cami straps, keyhole back, sleeveless cut, darting at the bust, woven mini skirt lining, high side slits, and a relaxed silhouette.
Featured in 1 story
Plus-Size Formal Dresses For Showing Off Curves
by Ray Lowe