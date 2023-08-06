By Terry

Ombre Blackstar Cream Eyeshadow

$64.00

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Mastering eyeshadow and eyeliner has never been easier with these foolproof, waterproof, light-reflecting crayons that brighten and flatter eyes in seconds. Crushed pearls help create a multi-dimensional finish whilst adhesive polymers set and hold the colour so that it lasts all day long. A versatile product that can be used as a shimmer eye liner when kept close to the lash line, or drawn all-over lids for a more intense look. Their incredible staying power also acts as the perfect base for a more dramatic smoky eye. Key ingredients: Tahitian black pearl extract: offer a dazzling light-reflecting finish. Made without: Parabens, alcohol and sulphates. Pair it with: By Terry - Mascara Terrybly By Terry - Eye Designer Palette TATCHA - One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil From the shop floor: “This product could not be easier. Apply to lids, pat to soften out edges with your fingers and walk out the door in record time.” - Joy, colour specialist at Mecca Cosmetica Fortitude Valley