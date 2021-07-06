United States
O&M
O&m Turban Hair Wrap
$24.95
At Adore Beauty
A gentle micro-weave hair towel. You love your hair, we love your hair, your hair deserves a little treat. Why not give it the O&M Turban Hair Wrap? This gentle, highly absorbent hair towel will speed up your drying time while being nicer to your hair - think less breakage and split ends. It will also keep your hair securely out of the way while you get ready, unlike a classic cotton towel. Love that.