Skims

Olympic Capsule Socks

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Skims

Go, Team USA! These crew length socks feature official graphics in support of the female athletes participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. crew length socks, team usa logo on outer side, s: fits 6-8.5 shoe size, m: fits 9-11 shoe size 78% cotton / 16% polyamide / 6% elastic machine wash seperately in cold water, wash inside out, do not bleach, tumble dry low, warm iron if needed imported