We teamed up with our friends from The New Denim Project, a family-run, zero waste textile mill based in Guatemala. They upcycle post-industrial textiles to create beautiful fabrics, as evidenced in our new collab. Upcycling is the process of taking a discarded material and bringing it back to life as a higher quality product. removable belt, you're looking at an easy one-piece made for layering over a tee or tank. Due to the nature of the upcycling process, variations in fabric appearance may occur and this is what makes it so special.