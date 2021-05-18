Olli

Olli Ella – Bucket Bag

£25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Scandiborn

Possibly one of our favourite Ollie Ella bags of all, the Bucket Bag looks lovely on your arm, and in your home too. Whether its for trips to the market or beach (or for collecting Easter eggs!) or filled with household essentials and blooms, we love these bags for just about everything. Handmade from rattan with bamboo handles, the Bucket Bag comes in Large and Small, perfect for matching with your little one! Measures 12.5 x 18 x 29cm without handle.