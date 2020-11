Urban Outfitters

Olivia Tie-dye Sherpa Jacket

$89.00 $62.30

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Ultra-plush sherpa jacket from Urban Outfitters made in a cozy fleece with a deep tie-dye finish. Cut in an oversized fit with a full zip-front closure, front pockets and elastic banding at the cuffs and hem.