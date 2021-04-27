Eloquii

Olivia Sculpting Skinny Jean

$89.95

At Eloquii

Classic/Regular Fit - designed exclusively for women with proportional bust and hips with a defined waistline. Shop Viola Fit & Gena Fit LYCRA® BEAUTY fabric 5 Pocket design Front fly single closure Fitted silhouette Medium weight, high recovery stretch denim Denim that shapes you comfortably and smooths your curves. Extra flexibility for all day comfort. Holds its shape all day, every day, and resists bag and sag. Those who are in between sizes should size down. Model is size 14 LYCRA® is a trademark of The LYCRA® Company Inseam: Short 27 1/2", Regular 29 1/2", Long 31 1/2"; Front Rise: 13" Back Rise: 19" 82% cotton / 10% rayon / 7% elasterell-p / 1% LYCRA® spandex Machine wash cold on gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry on low. Cool iron as needed. Item# 1105458