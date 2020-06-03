Universal Standard

Olivia Denim Overalls – Dark Indigo

$120.00

Buy Now Review It

At Universal Standard

Classics with a stylish twist. The Olivia Overalls are your new seasonless, versatile, go-to. Casual and elevated, these slim fit overalls are anything but basic. With a front zipper detail and high-shine hardware button closure, as well as adjustable straps, you'll be able to customize your fit to make them practically perfect. Made from our signature soft denim fabric with tons of hidden stretch. Fit: Fitted, Model: 5'9" wearing S_14-16