DHC

Olive Virgin Oil

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Experience new levels of radiance and hydration with DHC Olive Virgin Oil, containing just one special ingredient, 100% certified organic virgin olive oil. This botanical powerhouse is packed with antioxidants to help ward off signs of aging caused by free radicals. Lightweight, pure and organic, DHC Olive Virgin Oil helps fight damage caused by free radicals to protect, condition and seal in moisture without clogging pores. Skin is left soft, radiant and glowing. Ultra-purified in Japan, it has a delicate, lightweight texture and is virtually colorless and scent-free, so it's great for any skin type. Formulated without added fragrance, colorants, or parabens.