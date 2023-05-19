Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Eco Style
Olive Oil Styling Gel
£3.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
Need a few alternatives?
R+Co
Outer Space Flexible Hairspray
BUY
£24.50
Cult Beauty
Andrew Fitzsimons
Hard Strong Hold Hairspray For Maximum Control
BUY
£9.00
Boots
KeraCare
Styling Wax Stick
BUY
£13.45
Look Fantastic
Bed Head by TIGI
Hair Wax Stick For Strong Hold
BUY
£11.76
Amazon
More from Eco Style
Eco Style
Eco Style Argan Oil Gel
BUY
$3.32
Ulta
Eco Style
Moroccan Argan Oil Styling Gel
BUY
£5.99
Boots
Eco Style
Black Castor & Flaxseed Oil
BUY
£5.99
Boots
Eco Style
Olive Oil Styling Gel
BUY
£3.99
Boots
More from Hair Care
R+Co
Outer Space Flexible Hairspray
BUY
£24.50
Cult Beauty
Andrew Fitzsimons
Hard Strong Hold Hairspray For Maximum Control
BUY
£9.00
Boots
KeraCare
Styling Wax Stick
BUY
£13.45
Look Fantastic
Bed Head by TIGI
Hair Wax Stick For Strong Hold
BUY
£11.76
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted