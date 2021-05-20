Eco Style

Olive Oil Gel

Eco Style Olive Oil styling gel is made with 100% pure olive oil. Olive oil helps the scalp naturally regulate its moisturizing system. It attracts moisture to the scalp and holds it in while also taming frizz. Like all our styling gels, it's weightless and will leave your hair with a healthy shine & superior hold. Benefits: Max Hold 10/10 HAIR TYPES Great for all FEATURES Shines, nourishes, repairs & promotes hair growth Contains 100% pure olive oil, vitamin E, fiber and omega-3 No flake, no tack, anti-itch DIRECTIONS: Apply to dry or wet hair. Work desired amount through hair and style.