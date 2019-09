Dora Larsen

Olive Low Rise Knicker

£32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dora Larsen

Fit information:Our model wears a size SXS fits a UK 6-8 / US 4 / Europe 36S fits a UK 8-10 / US 6 / Europe 38M fits a UK 10-12 / US 8 / Europe 40L fits a UK 12-14 / US 10 / Europe 42Features:- 3 colour design- VPL free fit- Soft stretch mesh and elastic that curves to the natural shape of your body- Super fine eyelash laceFREE UK SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER £100FREE INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER £150