Olive & June

Olive & June Quick Dry Nail Polish – 0.3 Fl Oz

$7.50

Buy Now Review It

At Target

At a glance Clean Highlights A sweet blooming purple—with a bit of a wild side. Dries in about a minute. Wide, fanshaped brush makes painting a breeze. Pairs with Olive and June Quick Dry Top Coat for salonperfect shine and quick and easy manis. 15 free: formulated without Formaldehyde, Toulene, DBP, Formaldehyde Resin, Camphor, Ethyl Tosylamide, Xylene, Triphenyl Phosphate (TPHP), Acetone, AnimalDerived Ingredients, BisphenolA, Nonylphenol Ethoxylate, Parabens, Sulfate. Vegan and Crueltyfree. Fully opaque coverage in 23 coats. Specifications Color Finish: Opaque Color Palette: Bright Tones Product Form: Liquid Sustainability Claims: Cruelty-Free Beauty Purpose: Nail Care Net weight: .3 fl oz (US) TCIN: 86946153 UPC: 818957029681 Item Number (DPCI): 052-06-4601 Origin: Made in the USA or Imported Description Got a minute? Olive and June’s Quick Dry is the speedy solution you need for salon perfection, at home. This 15-free, vegan formula has been designed and tested to give you a mirror-like shiny mani that is dry in minutes, and lasts 5+ days. The wide, fan-shaped brush makes painting a breeze. Just swipe on, top with Olive and June’s Quick Dry Top Coat, and watch your nails dry in about a minute. Prairie is a sweet blooming purple- with a bit of a wild side. Clean Your clear choice for clean. Formulated products are formulated without select chemicals of concern in the following chemical groups: phthalates, propyl- & butyl-parabens, formaldehyde donors, musks, nonylphenol ethoxylates ethanolamines, glycol ethers, siloxanes, and perfluorinated substances (PFAS). Additional details, by category: • Beauty, Baby, Personal Care & Cleaning - also, cruelty free and/or not tested on animals. • Pest Control - also classified as a Minimum Risk Pesticide by the EPA. • OTC Medicines - also formulated without synthetic colors, artificial flavors and sweeteners, methyl-parabens, DMSO (Dimethyl sulfoxide), DMAA (1,3-dimethylamylamine), cyclodextrin, bisulfites and more. • Supplements – formulated without ingredients prohibited in OTC products plus no amygdalin, ephedra, kratom, ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) anti-oxidants, pharmaceuticals like benfotiamine, phentermine and sulbutiamine, and more. Third-party certified by NSF, USP or Informed Choice to be free from contaminants and adulterants. Sports Supplements also third-party certified as NSF Certified for Sport or Banned Substances Control Group (BSCG) Drug Free.• Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pet Food - made with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives • Car Seats - fabric, foam and labels made without intentionally added flame retardants and stain repellents (PFAS) See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.