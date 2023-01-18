Olive & June

Press-on Artificial Nails, Round Short, Groovy Swirl

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Meet the realest-looking fake nails you've ever seen. The Instant Mani by Olive & June are press-on nails that come in 21 sizes (the most ever!) with the realest-looking fit. Each package contains 42 total nails and everything you need for a perfect press-on mani at home. Straight from the salon, better than gel. Lasts 7 days thanks to non-toxic and non-damaging glue. Fake nails never looked so real. A groovy design in a short round shape for a fun and funky pink and lavender mani. The realest-looking fake nails you've ever seen. Non-toxic and non-damaging glue error: We aim to show you accurate product information. Manufacturers, suppliers and others provide what you see here, and we have not verified it.