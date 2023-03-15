Olive & June

Olive & June Nail Buffer – 3pk

$3.99

At Target

At a glance Clean Highlights One full size buffer Two mini buffers for more targeted care Adds natural shine to nails “As close as it gets to bringing the nail salon experience to your home.” - Refinery29 Specifications Includes: Nail Buffer Beauty Purpose: Nail Care Material: Polyurethane Foam Features: Buffs and Files TCIN: 80139191 UPC: 818957022996 Item Number (DPCI): 052-06-9452 Origin: Imported Description Salon-quality buffers for pro results at home. The full-size buffer offers three sides with a coarse grit perfect for buffing away dry skin and cuticles and one side with a fine grit perfect for smoothing nails. The mini buffers are the ideal size for the tiny corners of your nails, especially for your toes. Buffing improves the texture of your nails, creating the perfect foundation for a perfect manicure. Clean Your clear choice for clean. Formulated products are formulated without select chemicals of concern in the following chemical groups: phthalates, propyl- & butyl-parabens, formaldehyde donors, musks, nonylphenol ethoxylates ethanolamines, glycol ethers, siloxanes, and perfluorinated substances (PFAS). Additional details, by category: • Beauty, Baby, Personal Care & Cleaning - also, cruelty free and/or not tested on animals. • Pest Control - also classified as a Minimum Risk Pesticide by the EPA. • OTC Medicines - also formulated without synthetic colors, artificial flavors and sweeteners, methyl-parabens, DMSO (Dimethyl sulfoxide), DMAA (1,3-dimethylamylamine), cyclodextrin, bisulfites and more. • Supplements – formulated without ingredients prohibited in OTC products plus no amygdalin, ephedra, kratom, ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) anti-oxidants, pharmaceuticals like benfotiamine, phentermine and sulbutiamine, and more. Third-party certified by NSF or USP to be free from contaminants and adulterants. Sports Supplements also third-party certified as NSF Certified for Sport or Banned Substances Control Group (BSCG) Drug Free. Also, cruelty free and/or not tested on animals. • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pet Food - made with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives • Car Seats - fabric, foam and labels made without intentionally added flame retardants and stain repellents (PFAS) See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.