Olio E Osso Natural Lip & Cheek Balm No. 10 Tea Rose

No. 0 Netto - This natural menthol balm is useful all over the body. It tingles on the lips, clears nasal and chest congestion. No. 1 Clear - The most versatile balm is useful all over the body, its emollient texture melts into lips, tames split ends, flyaway hair, stray eyebrows and beards, and conditions cuticles, elbows and dry patches. No. 2 French Melon - Perfectly pigmented balm for a blush of color on the lips or cheeks. No. 3 Crimson - A sheer touch of classic crimson to brighten and enrich your lips and cheeks. No. 4 Berry - Soft and luminous, this transparent aubergine stain adds depth to lips and highlights cheeks. No. 5 Currant - Enhance your natural beauty with a perfect wash of warmth on lips and cheeks. No. 6 Bronze - Never glittery, this balm has just a hint of shimmer. Use as you would a bronzer or highlighter for a natural glow. No. 7 Blush Shimmer - Slightly iridescent, this light pink shimmer can be worn on its own for subtle brightening on lips or cheeks. Great layered over any of the tinted balms for a deeper look. No. 8 Persimmon - Rich, deep and toasty orange, this balm will give your cheeks and lips a subtle wash of warmth that is stunning on its own or layered with other balms. No. 9 Spring - A breezy take on a spring bloom to add a bit of brightness to your lips and cheeks. No. 10 Tea Rose - Graceful and grounded, this beautiful rose hue will enhance your natural glow.No. 11 Féte - A beautiful celebration of light, perfect for layering, highlighting or wearing on its own.No. 12 Plum - Warm and rich with a slight shimmer of gold, use to deepen and enhance lips and cheeks.No. 13 Poppy - A lovely red with subtle shining vibrance, brightens the lips and cheeks.