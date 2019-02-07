The ‘Olga’ dress is crafted from a silk satin devoré fabric - a technique frequently used by the designers that creates a burn-out effect with sheer areas in the fabric. Dainty florals line this high neckline wrap dress with a keyhole detail and fitted waist that falls to a long, flowy skirt. Diaphanous sleeves reveal flashes of skin while the semi-sheer fabric is tempered by the accompanying slip so you don’t need to worry about underpinnings.
See all of the looks from our New York Fashion Week collection