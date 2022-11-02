Costa Brazil

Óleo Para A Face Kaya Anti Aging Face Oil

$125.00

THE JUNGLE COMPLEX ™ - At the core of our products is our JUNGLE COMPEX ™, an exclusive beauty trinity developed by Costa Brazil, containing mineral-rich Kaya, antioxidant packed Cacay, and the sacred, soothing properties of Breu resin. This nutrient-rich complex provides antioxidant protection; helps to improve skin firmness, smooth fine lines, hydrate and revitalize skin. Kaya Oil is a powerful antioxidant harvested exclusively for Costa Brazil is rich in Selenium, Vitamin E, Magnesium, essential fatty acids: Linoleic, Oleic and Palmitic Acids and Protein Energy that work together to improve texture and tone, while nourishing skin. Cacay Oil smooths skin and reduces the appearance of fine lines. Rich in Vitamins A and E, Omega 3, 6 and 9, this potent oil contains 50% more vitamin E than Argan Oil and 3 times more Vitamin A than Rose Hip Seed Oil. Breu Branco is an aromatic natural resin with a calming effect on the body and mind, and features antimicrobial and skin soothing benefits. Baobab Seed Oil is a vitamin-rich antioxidant that helps firm and soothe skin. Babassu Seed Oil contains Vitamin E, phytosterols and essential fatty acids, which help to deeply moisturize skin. Brazil Nut Oil is a highly nutrient rich oil with omegas 3, 9, and natural forms of Vitamins A and E, moisturizes and gives skin a soft, smooth appearance.