Perfect for shoeless households and cold feet, the Olema room shoes feel like your favorite quilt made just for your feet. Sculpted from a soft, quilted jersey knit that creates irregular channels throughout, this is the perfect blend of indoor room shoes and slipper socks. Ribbed fabric around the back. Quilted binding around the edges. Self-fabric sole Small fits sizes 5-7 (measures 8.75” long)/ Medium fits sizes 7-9 (measures 9.75” long) These slippers will shrink after washing, so we recommend sizing up if you’re between sizes. 100% organic cotton grown + knit in India GOTS + Fair Trade Certified Made in a factory that recycles 90% of its wastewater