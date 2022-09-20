OLEHENRIKSEN

Olehenriksen C-rush Brightening Double Creme

What it is: An ultra-plush, vitamin C-rich cream that hydrates, brightens, and fights visible signs of aging. Skin Type: Dry Skincare Concerns: Dryness, Fine Lines and Wrinkles, and Dullness and Uneven Texture Formulation: Heavy Cream Highlighted Ingredients: - Three Sources of Vitamin C: Help target visible signs of aging. - Rose of Winter Extract: Helps nurture and condition skin. - Shea Butter: Helps hydrate and nurture skin. What Else You Need to Know: Powered by the same three high-potency sources as the original C-Rush Brightening Gel Creme, this indulgently rich hydrator glides on like silk to illuminate and deliver an energizing burst of moisture. Clinical Results: In a consumer study on 36 females, after an 8-week study: - 97% of users agreed this product infuses skin with deep hydration - 97% of users agreed this product nourishes skin - 97% of users agreed this product leaves skin feeling smoother Clean at Sephora Clean at Sephora is a curation of brands committed to evolving the beauty industry. When you see our Clean seal, you can be sure this brand's products are formulated without certain ingredients that are potentially harmful to human health and the environment and also address ingredients clients are concerned about, including phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab. Size: 1.7 OZ