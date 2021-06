Ole Henriksen

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Face Primer

$52.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Inspired by the bestselling Banana Bright Eye Creme, this face primer creates a dewy, healthy-looking glow whether it's applied under makeup, on top as a highlighter, or worn alone. The banana powder-inspired pigments boost radiance, smooths your skin and improves the look of fine lines and wrinkles for a flawless finish.