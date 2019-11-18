Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Vans
Old Skool Platform
$65.00
$48.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Zappos
Keep your style on point with the eye-catching Vans® Old Skool Platform shoe!
Need a few alternatives?
New Balance
990 V5 Sneakers
$175.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
promoted
Nike
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Essential Icon Clash Damenschuh
€100.00
from
Nike
BUY
Allbirds
Women's Wool Loungers
C$135.00
from
Allbirds
BUY
Everlane
The Trainer
C$121.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Vans
Vans
Old Skool Platform
$65.00
$48.95
from
Zappos
BUY
Vans
Old Skool Sneaker
$64.95
$32.47
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Vans
Sk8-hi Slim High Top Sneaker
$64.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Vans
Era Breast Cancer Awareness Sneaker
$60.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Sneakers
New Balance
990 V5 Sneakers
$175.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Good News
Organic Cotton-canvas High-top Sneakers
£120.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
promoted
Nike
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Essential Icon Clash Damenschuh
€100.00
from
Nike
BUY
Vans
Old Skool Sneaker
$64.95
$32.47
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted