Vans and New York designer Sandy Liang have partnered up to create a unique collection of footwear and apparel. Born and raised in New York, Sandy’s quirky sense of style is inspired by her grandma and the hand-me-downs of her youth. Featuring custom hardware, the Vans x Sandy Liang Old Skool combines the classic sidestripe with pink velvet uppers, elastic laces for an easy on-and-off, padded collars for support and flexibility, and signature rubber waffle outsoles.