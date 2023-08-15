Vans

This Vans classic is forever in limited stock. Don't chill on the Old Skool, checkout don't get caught out! Vans are a staple in skate culture and street style, and this skate sneaker is no exception. Introduced in 1977, the Vans Old Skool sneaker is a classic in the Vans collection. Full of attitude, the Old Skool is durable and lightweight and can give the other boys in the collection a run for its money. The Old Skool, Vans classic skate shoe and the first to bare the iconic side stripe, has a low-top lace-up silhouette with a durable suede and canvas upper with padded tongue and lining and Vans signature Waffle Outsole. Product Features Vans signature waffle outsole Iconic Vans Silhouette Padded collars Re-enforced toecaps to withstand repeated wear Canvas upper with suede accents Item Number: VN-0D3HY28.BLK