Search
Products fromShopShoesMules & Clogs
No. 6

Old School High Heel Clogs

$290.00
At Shopbop
Simple No.6 clogs in smooth leather. Unlined insole. Wooden platform. Textured foam patches at the heel. Leather: Cowhide. Made in the USA.
Featured in 1 story
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
by Carly Ostroff