Description
Our #1 bestselling clog shoe, now on our wider, lower mid heel base. Rough light grey suede upper with brown undertones. Stitched collar, rounded toe, and open back. Lightweight wooden base. Wear barefoot or with socks all year long.
Domestic clog orders will arrive within 15 business days via UPS Ground.
DETAILS
Cow suede upper. Wood base with polyurethane sole. Please note: our rough suedes are not pretreated to be water repellant.
2.5" heel with 1" front platform.
Handmade in the United States.
FIT
Ideal for most widths. Leather will stretch and soften with wear.
Select your true US shoe size in the dropdown menu and you will receive the corresponding No.6 size for this particular style. No.6 sizes are not equivalent to EU sizing. Please view our online fit guide for further assistance.