Old Havana Pie Dish

$44.00 $30.80

Style No. 66793282; Color Code: 097 Discover the entire Old Havana Collection by AnthroLiving. Crafted in Portugal and replete with a rich crackle glaze, our highly coveted and oh-so-collectible Old Havana stoneware has a way of eliciting oohs and aahs. Featured in a stunning range of timeless shades, each beautifully detailed piece is made to be mixed and matched, or color-coordinated, to elevate everyday meals and special occasions alike. Glazed stoneware Dishwasher safe Oven safe up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit Portugal Dimensions 55 oz. 2"H, 10.5" diameter