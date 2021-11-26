Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Anthropologie
Old Havana Grain Bowls
$80.00
$56.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Crafted in Portugal, this beautifully detailed stoneware is replete with a rich crackle glaze. Set of four Glazed stoneware Dishwasher and microwave safe Portugal
Need a few alternatives?
Ooni
Fyra Pizza Oven
BUY
$279.20
$349.00
Food52
Le Creuset
Le Creuset Coupe 16-piece Dinnerware Set
BUY
$256.00
ALA $24/month with Affirm
Shark
Ultracyclone Pet Pro Cordless Handheld Vacuum
BUY
$69.99
$109.99
Kohls
Dyson
Outsize Absolute+ Vacuum (gold)
BUY
$749.99
$899.99
Dyson
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Mini Heart Pearl Drop Earrings
BUY
$30.80
$44.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Monogram Pendant Necklace
BUY
$26.60
$38.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Cozy Shirt Jacket
BUY
$96.60
$138.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Checkerboard Faux Fur Cowl Scarf
BUY
$42.00
$60.00
Anthropologie
More from Kitchen
Ooni
Fyra Pizza Oven
BUY
$279.20
$349.00
Food52
Le Creuset
Le Creuset Coupe 16-piece Dinnerware Set
BUY
$256.00
ALA $24/month with Affirm
Shark
Ultracyclone Pet Pro Cordless Handheld Vacuum
BUY
$69.99
$109.99
Kohls
Dyson
Outsize Absolute+ Vacuum (gold)
BUY
$749.99
$899.99
Dyson
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted