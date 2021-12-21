Nostalgia

Old Fashioned Popcorn Machine, 12-cup

$48.27

12 cups of popcorn: Whether movie time or snack time, this unit pops upto 12 cups of movie theater-style popcorn per batch to keep popcorn buckets full Nostalgia popcorn kits: Unit works perfectly with these Nostalgia popcorn kits - try the theater hot air Kit (Kpk400) and the reusable popcorn bowls (ppb600) Healthy snacking: Unit uses hot air instead of oil to pop kernels to create an oil-free, guilt-free snack Measuring cup: Includes measuring cap to easily make sure you use the proper amount of kernels for each batch The Unique popping chamber design creates swirling airflow that results in fewer un-popped kernels Convenient countertop size Product Description This wonderfully designed replica of the old-fashioned, street-corner popcorn stands of the early 1900s and is a table-top sized party pleaser. In just minutes, family and friends can enjoy the taste of freshly popped popcorn! Its unique popping chamber design creates a swirling airflow while using hot air instead of oil to produce a light and healthy snack. This unit comes with a measuring cap that assures the proper amount of kernels are used in each batch. Enjoy the fresh taste of hot popcorn in minutes! A plastic replica of the familiar, old-fashioned, street-corner popcorn stand, this delightful tabletop-size electric popper not only pops corn but also props up the spirits of everyone in sight--or within aroma range. Because it employs hot air instead of oil, the popper produces a healthful, low-fat snack. With a capacity of 3-1/2 ounces of kernels, the popper pops enough corn in its chamber to please a family, several dorm roommates, or an office crowd--and sends it cascading through a chute into a waiting bowl. A measuring cap ensures the proper amount of kernels is poured into the top before the unit is turned on. After one batch is made, the popper must cool for 15 minutes before another is begun. The popper measures 16-3/4 inches high, 7-1/4 inches wide, and 9-1/2 inches deep and carries a 90-day warranty against defects. --Fred Brack