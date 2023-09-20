Lauren McIntosh

Old Fashioned Glass

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 82759887; Color Code: 009 Named after the classic cocktail, the old fashioned glass is a short tumbler used for serving spirits either neat or on the rocks. Designed exclusively for Anthropologie by Lauren McIntosh, this first-ever Halloween collection enchants with spellbinding motifs that conjure the spirit of the season. Exclusively for Anthropologie Sold individually Glass Due to the nature of this item, expect slight variation in the appearance of each unique piece Hand wash Imported Dimensions 10 oz. 4"H, 3.15" diameter Lauren McIntosh Lauren McIntosh is an artist, calligrapher, and co-owner of whimsical gift shop “Tail of the Yak” in Berkeley, California. For this exclusive collaboration, the artist reinvented paintings and prints from her archives, capturing the mystical lure of the Halloween season.