Jacquemus

Olbia Sandals

$720.00

Buy Now Review It

At 24 Sevres

Jacquemus revisits the great classics of shoemaking with the glamorous and daring spirit it is known for, as seen in these Olbia sandals. The signature geometric heel, a trademark of the fashion house, adds an artsy touch to the minimalist lines of the shoe. This piece will be set off perfectly with a fitted midi dress.