Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Ganni
Olayan Ruffle Collar Shirt
$139.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Frankie Shop
Crisp Cotton Poplin Top. Cropped Fit Ruffle Trim Puritan Collar Darted Detailing at Waist Horn Button Front Fastening 100% Cotton Machine Wash By Ganni. Made in India
