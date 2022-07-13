Olay

Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Brightening Face Serum

$49.99 $25.06

Buy Now Review It

VITAMIN C FACE SERUM: Facial serum with expertly formulated Vitamin C + Peptides to deliver brighter, hydrated skin LIGHT & REFRESHING: Citrus-scented, soft, ultra-lightweight formula that works well under makeup and absorbs quickly with no greasy or sticky residue FRESH SQUEEZED INGREDIENTS: This formula, crafted with Vitamin C, Vitamin B3 and Lactic Acid, visibly brightens and hydrates skin RADIANCE DAY & NIGHT: Smooth evenly over cleansed face and neck both morning and night. Use SPF in the daytime to protect your radiant skin. HEALTHY GLOW: In 1 day, you will have skin that looks visibly more hydrated. 1 month in, your skin will appear more even and have a healthy, brightened glow. CLEAN INGREDIENTS: This Dermatologist tested moisturizer is made without parabens, phthalates, synthetic dyes or mineral oils INCLUDES A TRIAL SIZE: Try 1 week of Olay Regenerist Whip Fragrance Free Face Moisturizer Dull skin? Brighten up, babe! Our Olay Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Serum will visibly brighten and hydrate your skin. This serum, for dry or oily skin, is formulated with powerful ingredients like Vitamin C, Vitamin B and Lactic Acid. What’s not to love about radiant and glowing skin? Citrus-scented, soft, and ultra-lightweight, this formula can be worn under makeup and other skincare products like moisturizers or SPF. It seamlessly blends into skin with a matte finish, this means no sticky or greasy residue, just fast absorption of our formula with great ingredients. Use morning and night to bring out your skin’s radiance, and don’t forget to follow with a good SPF in the daytime to protect your newfound glow. After 1 day of use, you will have skin that looks visibly hydrated, in 1 month, your skin will appear more even and have a healthy, brightened glow. This serum is dermatologist-tested and made without parabens, phthalates, synthetic dyes or mineral oil. Also included is a 1 week sample of our Regenerist Whip Facial Moisturizer. This fragrance-free whipped moisturizer absorbs instantly leaving your skin feeling soft and smooth, never greasy. It’s only the best for you, you brilliant thing.