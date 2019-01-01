Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Olay
Olay Regenerist Whip With Sunscreen Spf 25 Moisturizer
$36.99
Buy Now
Review It
At CVS
A cream-t0-liquid lotion that feels lightweight on the skin.
Featured in 2 stories
We Tried $639 Worth Of Moisturizer
by
Rachel Krause
16 Spring Beauty Products That Are SO Cheap
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
Olay
Pro-x Age Repair Lotion With Spf30
$37.99
from
Target
BUY
L'Oréal
Revitalift Miracle Blur
$19.97
from
Amazon
BUY
Korres
Wild Rose Vitamin C Brightening 24h Moisturiser
$39.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Lucas Papaw
Lucas Papaw Ointment 25g
$9.99
$7.98
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Olay
Olay
Face Sunscreen Serum + Makeup Primer, Spf 35
C$28.00
from
Target
BUY
Olay
Sensitive Calming Makeup Remover Wipes Fragrance Free
C$9.78
from
Target
BUY
Olay
Sensitive Calming Liquid Fragrance Free Facial Cleanser
C$9.78
from
Target
BUY
Olay
Sun Face Sunscreen Serum And Shine Control - Spf 35
C$28.00
from
Target
BUY
More from Skin Care
SkinCeuticals
C E Ferulic
$166.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Exuviance
Af Vitamin C 20% Serum Capsules
$69.00
$48.30
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Hyaluronic Ampoules
$145.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
The Plant Base
Time Stop Collagen Ampoule
$29.00
from
Soko Glam
BUY
More from Skin Care
Skin Care
Sunday Riley's Latest Launch Is Going To Be Your Fall Skin MVP
Sunday Riley stans may swear by Good Genes, the brand's top-selling potion that delivers brighter skin thanks to powerful AHAs, or the retinol-infused
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
8 Genius Latina Beauty Hacks That
Everyone
Should Know
The world could learn a thing or two from the Latinx community, a culture that prides itself on feel-good music, delicious food, and badass leaders
by
Thatiana Diaz
Skin Care
Summer Fridays Just Dropped A New Product — & It's Not Wrapp...
When you strike gold on the first try — like Summer Fridays co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland did when they released the Jet Lag Mask
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted